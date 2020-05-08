Video has surfaced of two Philadelphia police officers allegedly attacking a biker throwing him to the ground and start throwing punches at him. When an innocent bystander walked over it is seen in the video the police officer pulling out his firearm and aims it at the pedestrian so he doesn’t get close.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

The reasoning for all the commotion has not been announced but from the video it seems that the police officers might’ve taken it overboard.

More details to come as the story develops.

Related: Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Di Rouge Welcome Baby Boy On Meek’s Birthday

Related: Philly History: 18 Years Ago Today Allen Iverson Gave The ‘Practice’ Rant [Video]

Two Philly Cops Allegedly Beating Down & Aiming Gun At A Man [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: