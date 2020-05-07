Philly History: 18 Years Ago Today Allen Iverson Gave The ‘Practice’ Rant [Video]

We talkin’ bout PRACTICE?! One of the most memorable press conferences followed when Allen Iverson was suspended 1 game for missing practice. When A.I. had the press conference to explain his actions the complete opposite came out. A rant that is to never be forgotten, emphasizing that he didn’t miss a game but simply practice! The Answer had many quotables after this press conference and if this were to happen in 2020 the internet would’ve blew up!

Check the full video below to watch the most iconic rant in sports history!

