DaBaby is for the people and has been for about a year now. Alongside his top chart selling hits and albums there is no denying his impact on the rap game. One thing people might not ever focus on is how DaBaby constantly gives back to people in need and especially his hometown Charlotte.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN HIP-HOP 103.9

DaBaby was hanging out in his car when an artist by the name of ‘City Boy The Rapper‘ approaches the Suge artist asking him to listen to his mixtape. City Boy offered to give the mixtape to DaBaby for free but Baby reposted his hustle and gave him some money and a shoutout on his IG!

Related: DaBaby Breaks Down “Nasty” With Megan Thee Stallion & Ashanti, Talks Quarantine Life, Plans & More!

Related: B.Simone Turns 30! Here Are 30 Looks That Got Da Baby’s Attention

DaBaby Supports Local Rapper & Buys His Mixtape [Video] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: