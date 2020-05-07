Local DFW News
97.9 The Beat Featured Artist: Teezy Tancsta

Teezy Tancsta

Name: Teezy Tancsta

Hometown: From Benton Harbor, Michigan. Raised in Kentucky. Stayed in Arlington, TX for five years.

Social Media: Follow the artist on Instagram @ Official_Teezy_Tancsta

Booking Email: tancteezy91@gmail.com

Title of Song: Bad N She Wit It (Explicit Content)

bad n she wit it , teezy tancsta

