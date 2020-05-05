Free Gas Offered for Health Care Workers

If anyone deserves a break, it’s our healthcare workers, on the front line risking their lives while trying to save ours. And a few days this week, they can get free gas at different locations around the DFW.

Thanks to the North Texas Honda dealers, you can get your tank filled. “We partnered with Baylor University Medical Center, Cook Children’s Medical Center as well as Baylor Scott & White Health Center and we’re providing care packages for their frontline staff.”

“All you have to do is just show your proof – your ID or your medical badge that you work at a hospital or care center,” Ellis said.

Locations will be:

Tuesday, May 5 in Dallas

FREE GAS TIMES: 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tom Thumb Express 2720 Live Oak St. Dallas, TX 75204 (Near Baylor Scott University Medical Center)

Wednesday, May 6 in Fort Worth

FREE GAS TIMES: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location announced Wednesday morning

Saturday, May 9 in McKinney

FREE GAS TIMES: 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location announce Saturday morning

via NBC DFW

Also On 97.9 The Beat: