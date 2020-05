K Camp is the next to join Quarantine & Conversations as he joins J Nicks to talk about celebrating his birthday through quarantine, why he’s still slept on in the industry, the success behind his song “Lottery and receiving backlash recently with Kappas. Check out the interview below..

