The Lo Down: After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Could This Be The Next Female R&B Battle?! [VIDEO]

The internet erupted Friday evening after news broke that the next ‘VERZUZ’ battle will kick off May 9th between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. Not only will this be the first female R&B battle, it’s between two artists with amazing music throughout their careers, and fans weren’t able to pick sides for this one, with most people declaring BOTH win already.

If you had to choose though, who would you pick in this head-to-head matchup?!

After this news broke, the internet already began to discuss the possibilities of these two female R&B artists squaring off next. It’s probably just wishful thinking though.

Also over the weekend, Jeezy joined Fat Joe for his IG Live series and was asked how he knew it was time to settle down and get married. He actually credited something Diddy had said and made him realize that the time was now to propose to Jeannie Mai. Despite this “positive” conversation, the internet still tried to drag Jeezy into some other relationship drama & Lore’l fills you in with that tea.

