I dug a lil deeper into @kcamp before this interview… and I must say I have a newfound respect for his craft & artistry.

I was familiar with the “hits” but not his catalog… which is impressive. He’s come a long way from #LyricAve

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.