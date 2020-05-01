PSKILLZ Plug My Play Prize Package

Plug My play hosted by Pskillz is a platform where artists ban submit their music to be rated by curator’s across the world and if your track is picked as a top track you will be notified of a special artist prize package.
Artist Prize Package:
🔵Beat Produced by The Gold Plaque Producers
🔵Cyber Session Consultation J White
🔵 Record Label Roundup
🔵 3 Hour Studio Session w/ Mix & Mastering
🔵Professional Artist Photoshoot
🔵Interview w/ P.Skillz
🔵 Social Media promo on 97.9 The Beat Social & Website
🔵$500 CASH
