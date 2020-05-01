Contests
PSKILLZ Plug My Play Prize Package

Pskillz

Source: Pskillz / Pskillz

Plug My play hosted by Pskillz is a platform where artists ban submit their music to be rated by curator’s across the world and if your track is picked as a top track you will be notified of a special artist prize package.

 

Artist Prize Package:

🔵Beat Produced by The Gold Plaque Producers

🔵Cyber Session Consultation J White

🔵  Record Label Roundup
🔵 3 Hour Studio Session w/ Mix & Mastering

🔵Professional Artist Photoshoot

🔵Interview w/ P.Skillz

🔵 Social Media promo on 97.9 The Beat Social & Website

🔵$500 CASH

SUBMIT MUSIC HERE 

