PSKILLZ Plug My Play Prize Package

Plug My play hosted by Pskillz is a platform where artists ban submit their music to be rated by curator’s across the world and if your track is picked as a top track you will be notified of a special artist prize package.

Artist Prize Package:

🔵Beat Produced by The Gold Plaque Producers 🔵Cyber Session Consultation J White

🔵 Record Label Roundup

🔵 3 Hour Studio Session w/ Mix & Mastering 🔵Professional Artist Photoshoot 🔵Interview w/ P.Skillz 🔵 Social Media promo on 97.9 The Beat Social & Website 🔵$500 CASH

