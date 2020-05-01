7 Home Workout Routines You Can Do From The Couch During The Home Quarantine [VIDEO]

With everyone stuck at home, not getting out as much, and all the gyms being closed, a lot of people are seeing those ‘quarantine pounds’ getting added on these past few weeks. We were joined by fitness expert Maria More this morning who gives us advice and tips about eating healthy and exercise tips.

WANT EXCLUSIVE CONTENT? SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER

She gives us advice as to when it’s best to work out, how to watch you calorie intakes, and even with gyms closed, getting outside and going for walks (at a safe distance from crowds and people) is one thing that we can all do. She also gives us 7 workout routines that you can do from a park bench or even your home couch. Check out the tutorial video below that we talked about on air below!

As we all deal with this continued world upheaval, it’s more important than ever to take care of your physical and mental health and not let what’s going on in the world as an excuse! You can learn more from Maria on her Instagram page @MariaMore.

SEE ALSO: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

SEE ALSO: Who Was Nicki Going At In The ‘Say So’ Remix With Doja Cat & Drake Announces Next Album Release Date [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With! 15 photos Launch gallery Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With! 1. Trevante Rhodes Source:WENN 1 of 15 Source:WENN 1 of 15 2. Morris Chestnut Source:Getty 2 of 15 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. John David Washington Source:WENN 3 of 15 Source:WENN 3 of 15 4. Blair Underwood Source:Getty 4 of 15 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source:Getty 5 of 15 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Boris Kodjoe Source:WENN 6 of 15 Source:WENN 6 of 15 7. Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty 7 of 15 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Kofi Siriboe Source:WENN 8 of 15 Source:WENN 8 of 15 9. Mahershala Ali Source:Getty 9 of 15 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Drake Source:Getty 10 of 15 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Y'lan Noel Source:Getty 11 of 15 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Larenz Tate Source:Getty 12 of 15 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty 13 of 15 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Winston Duke Source:Getty 14 of 15 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Big Sean Source:Getty 15 of 15 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With! Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With! [caption id="attachment_3090116" align="aligncenter" width="732"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights? Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, we got you! From Y’lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here’s our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn’t mind being by our side during this pandemic. Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

7 Home Workout Routines You Can Do From The Couch During The Home Quarantine [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com