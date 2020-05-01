7 Home Workout Routines You Can Do From The Couch During The Home Quarantine [VIDEO]

With everyone stuck at home, not getting out as much, and all the gyms being closed, a lot of people are seeing those ‘quarantine pounds’ getting added on these past few weeks. We were joined by fitness expert Maria More this morning who gives us advice and tips about eating healthy and exercise tips.
WANT EXCLUSIVE CONTENT? SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER
She gives us advice as to when it’s best to work out, how to watch you calorie intakes, and even with gyms closed, getting outside and going for walks (at a safe distance from crowds and people) is one thing that we can all do. She also gives us 7 workout routines that you can do from a park bench or even your home couch. Check out the tutorial video below that we talked about on air below!
As we all deal with this continued world upheaval, it’s more important than ever to take care of your physical and mental health and not let what’s going on in the world as an excuse! You can learn more from Maria on her Instagram page @MariaMore.
SEE ALSO: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
SEE ALSO: Who Was Nicki Going At In The ‘Say So’ Remix With Doja Cat & Drake Announces Next Album Release Date [VIDEO]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!
1. Trevante Rhodes
Source:WENN
1 of 15
2. Morris Chestnut
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. John David Washington
Source:WENN
3 of 15
4. Blair Underwood
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Boris Kodjoe
Source:WENN
6 of 15
7. Michael B. Jordan
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. Kofi Siriboe
Source:WENN
8 of 15
9. Mahershala Ali
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. Drake
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Y'lan Noel
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Larenz Tate
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. Daniel Kaluuya
Source:Getty
13 of 15
14. Winston Duke
Source:Getty
14 of 15
15. Big Sean
Source:Getty
15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
7 Home Workout Routines You Can Do From The Couch During The Home Quarantine [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com