Stream Drake’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

The moment Drake shared a rather cryptic image of him peeking through the shadows on social media, fans believed he was gearing up to release another surprise project in the same way as 2015’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and last year’ Care Package that celebrated all of his loosies released since 2010.

Sure enough, he delivered well on his word with Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collection of songs that have found their way onto the interwebs as well as the No. 1 single, “Toosie Slide”.

Records such as “War,” “When To Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle” and “Desires” featuring Future pop up here, as well as new tracks featuring Chris Brown, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivo Foreign and more.

“My brothers Oliver El-Khatib and OVO Noel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake said on Instagram. “My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6.”

Stream Dark Lane Demo Tapes it below.

