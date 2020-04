The Prince of New York, J.I checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest single “Need Me” J.I. talked about the first time he ever heard his music on the radio. The Prince of N.Y. also addressed the comparison rumors between him and A Boogie as well as other artists. If you want to see how he feels watch the interview below:

