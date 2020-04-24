Hollywood continues to entertain us during these days of social distancing including Daily Show Host Trevor Noah who now broadcast his temporarily renamed show “The Daily Social Distancing Show’ from his home.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Noah invites the most talked-about guest into his home via video to talk about the hottest topics of the day. And this week he invited R&B legends Babyface and Teddy Riley on his show to talk about how they broke the internet and made history in their Verzuz battle.
Watch Babyface and Teddy Riley give us insight on how they both approached the battle strategically, technical issues, and how they felt in the moment history was made.
RELATED STORY: Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
The Latest:
- WATCH: Trevor Noah Talks Verzuz With Babyface and Teddy Riley After Epic Battle
- Prayers Up: Dak Presscott Mourns the Death of his 31 Year Old Brother
- DFW’s Own Kirk Franklin Just Took Us All To Church
- Some Maryland Barbershops & Salons Have Reopened But Here Are The Limitations
- Report: Rapper Fred the Godson Loses His Battle to Coronavirus
- The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Clean Your House
- Should I Be Worried About My Pet During The Pandemic? Here’s What You Need To Know
- Jason Derulo Loses A Bet And Has To Shave His Eyebrows Off!? [Video]
- Gov. Wolf 3-Stage Plan To Open Pennsylvania By May 8th
- Dru Hill’s Jazz Shares A Health Update & Sings in DJ QuickSilva’s Talent Show
WATCH: Trevor Noah Talks Verzuz With Babyface and Teddy Riley After Epic Battle was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com