Report: Rapper Fred the Godson Loses His Battle to Coronavirus

According to multiple sources, popular New York rapper Fred The Godson has lost his battle with Covid-19, AKA Cornavirus. Fred suffered from asthma, had shared that he was battling the virus via his Instagram page in March and asked his followers to keep him in their prayers.

Fred was more underground than mainstream, but had a HUGE following, and was a true lyricist. Several artists have shared posts to social media to express their condolences.

My friend @FREDTHEGODSON just passed away today from CORONAVIRUS complications.. People that say this shit aint real should get punched in the face.. This is not a Fn game. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 23, 2020

Please be careful, wash your hands, follow your city/state’s regulations, and let’s hope this is over soon. RIP King.

via Power1051

Also On 97.9 The Beat: