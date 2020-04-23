Actor Jason Mitchell Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges

According to reports, actor Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mitchell is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two additional felony charges for possession of a weapon.
Records say that Mitchell was allegedly in possession of two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.
Mitchell was a rising star in Hollywood after his star-turning performance as rap legend Eazy-E in the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” However, things took a wrong turn after he was fired from the Showtime television series “The Chi” and Netflix movie “Desperados” after sexual misconduct claims.
Mitchell was released on bail.
Source | Daily Mail
Lena Waithe Says She Did Do Something About Jason Mitchell ,Twitter Still Is Giving Her The Side-Eye
