Gov. Kemp Will Reopen Some Georgia Businesses Friday

Gov. Kemp announced today that he will reopen some businesses this week, but they must follow strict guidelines.

According to WSBTV, gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other similar businesses can reopen statewide on Friday

Theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will open April 27th for the state, while bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, and live performance venues will stay closed. Kemp also said he will let the statewide shelter-in-place order expire on April 30th 11:59PM. Folks with preexisting conditions and elderly Georgians will remain under stay at home order through May13th.

There has been 733 coronavirus deaths in Georgia and more than 18,947 confirmed cases. Georgians are still urged to follow CDC guidelines as the state will slowly start to reopen.

