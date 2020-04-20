Classrooms across the state of Ohio will remain empty for the 2019-2020 school year.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
DeWine also shared some of his plans on Twitter, “I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”
So what does that mean for the Fall 2020 school session? We don’t know yet. But Governor DeWine stated that this pandemic could impact the next school year but that will decided at a later date.
The Latest:
- TechBytes: Is Youtube Out To Kill TikTok & Quibi?
- Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School
- The CanniMedic on Cannabis State Legislation, Difference In Strains, and Various Health Benefits [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Which Celebrity Dead Or Alive Would You Want To “Hang Out” With On 420? [VIDEO]
- 2 Crips, Snoop Dogg, and Billy Sorrells: This Is What Happens When You Hang With Snoop On 4/20 [VIDEO]
- The Truth behind the Loom Board
- Georgia Teen Cops All The Pleas After She And Another High School Student Expelled For Racist TikTok Video
- Full List Of PA Liquor Stores Opening Back Up For Curbside Pick-Up
- Romeo Miller Joins the Lemonade Stand With Leah Henry
- Too Cute: Blue Ivy’s Experiment Has Us All Proud
Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com