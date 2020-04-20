CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School

Teacher Lotte's classroom. Teacher Lotte sets up her...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Classrooms across the state of Ohio will remain empty for the 2019-2020 school year.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: 

DeWine also shared some of his plans on Twitter, “I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”

So what does that mean for the Fall 2020 school session?   We don’t know yet.  But Governor DeWine stated that this pandemic could impact the next school year but that will decided at a later date.

 

The Latest:

Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
Close