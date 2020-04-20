Full List Of PA Liquor Stores Opening Back Up For Curbside Pick-Up

As apart of Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts of flattening the curve liquor stores will still be closed for walking in the building BUT will be available for curbside pickup! Sounds like Pennsylvania is slowly starting to open back up and one good sign is a series of liquor stores will be opening up in Pennsylvania for curbside pickup starting today,

Wine & Spirits around PA originally all closed down on March 17th to contribute to slowing down the virus from spreading. The liquor stores that will be opening up today will only have a limited amount of people they plan of serving a day. In order to pick up you must call in advance and make an order on what alcohol you would like to pick up.

Check out the full list of stores opening back up for curbside pick below!

https://www.lcb.pa.gov/Consumers/Documents/Curbside%20Pickup%20Store%20List%2004182020.pdf

