As our world continues to evolve and adapt to the limitations the Coronavirus has put on us, it doesn’t mean that great connections can’t be made. Aladdin talks to up & coming Rap star Toosii2x. They chop it up on IG Live about his rise in the rap game. Toosii gets real in this conversation and opens up about his past. He shares his story about having to raise his niece at a young age, overcoming homelessness to now having a major record deal and being able to buy his mother a house! Also he shares his feelings on possibly being a member of the 2020 Freshman Class for XXL and more. Check out the full interview here…
Toosii talks with Aladdin on the Meaning of His Name, New Music, Homelessness and More! was originally published on kysdc.com