The Deadliest Day of COVID-19 Has Arrived In Dallas

April 14th is the deadliest day to date in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County. Health officials reported 10 deaths for the first time.

The majority of deaths reported today were people in nursing homes ages ranging from the 50’s-90’s.

According to Fox4 Five deaths were also reported in Garland, four passed in the hospital and one person found in their home. A man in his 30s, two Dallas men in their 50s, a Mesquite woman in her 80s and a DeSoto man in his 80s.

The total number of deaths in Dallas County has risen to 42 after twice the number of reported cases in Dallas County on any single day since the start of the pandemic was reported.

