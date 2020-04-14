Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

The Wilson household will be leveling out.
Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson revealed they are adding a baby boy to their beautiful brood.
The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, did a family baby reveal in front of a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sky and palm trees.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Prior to the reveal, Future shared he wanted a brother; Sienna wanted a sister; Russell was mum on his pick but we think he wanted a boy; and Ciara, wanted whatever “God” would send their way.
Watch the adorable reveal below:
Ciara hasn’t publicly revealed her due date but we’re expecting it is around the corner.
READ ALSO: Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna & Future Jr’s Hair
20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'
20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'
1. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'1 of 19
2. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'2 of 19
3. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'3 of 19
4. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'4 of 19
5. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'5 of 19
6. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'6 of 19
7. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'7 of 19
8. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'8 of 19
9. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'9 of 19
10. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'10 of 19
11. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'11 of 19
12. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'12 of 19
13. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'13 of 19
14. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'14 of 19
15. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'15 of 19
16. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'16 of 19
17. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'17 of 19
18. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'18 of 19
19. 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'19 of 19
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com