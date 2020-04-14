SMH: Philly Teen Uses A Hammer To Remove House Arrest Ankle Bracelet [Video]

via GIPHY

What in the world is Philly up to now?! This quarantine got the good people of Philadelphia bored and ready to risk it all.

Two Philly teens posted a video on Instagram of them attempting to remove one of the teen’s house arrest ankle bracelet by using a hammer. You heard it right, they continuously struck the house arrest ankle bracelet with a hammer until it broke off.

The simple fact that his friend trusts him enough to use a hammer and is relying on him to have good aim says a lot on their friendship (or it says a lot on how dumb they are).

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-7xqzzBklU-cIMkbu8wBIheA7atTGaScAcl8w0/

