SMOKING MARY JANE COULD GIVE YOU COMPLICATIONS IF YOU CATCH THE RONA

OK LISTEN UP PEOPLE! IF YA PUFFIN ON MARY WHILE YA QUARANTINED, YA JUST MIGHT WANNA SCALE BACK A BIT AFTER THIS! EXPERTS ARE REPORTING THAT SMOKING MARIJUANA, EVEN JUST OCCASIONALLY, CAN INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF HAVING COMPLICATIONS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS ACCORDING TO WSVN.
Medical experts say smoking weed, even occasionally, can increase a person's risk for more severe complications from Covid-19, according to CNN Health. "What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. "Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there."
“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. “Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”
NOW BE HONEST, IS THIS STOPPING YOU FROM ROLLIN’ UP A PHAT ONE? THE CHOICE IS YOURS BUT EITHER WAY, #STAYHOME!
