As Covid-19 has changed life since we know it everyone has been affected by the virus. It’s been nice to watch countless celebrities use their platforms, partnerships and wallets to help their fans in need during this difficult time. Grammy winning rapper Cardi B has stepped up to the plate with her favorite fashion brand and partner “Fashion Nova” to help out people in need. Cardi B and Fashionova has teamed up again but this time in the form of #FashionNovaCARES. Cardi explained on her IG that they’re giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until they’ve given away $1 MILLION dollars to those directly affected by this crisis.

If you’re looking for help from Cardi B and Fashion Nova, they will be selecting stories everyday! Enter at FashionNova.com/Care

Cardi B and Fashionova wants to put some money in your pocket during the coronavirus pandemic! was originally published on kysdc.com

