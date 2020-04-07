Slim Thug Gives Health Update After Contracting Covid-19

Radio One Exclusives
| 04.07.20
Dismiss

As we continue to brave the new realities that we’re currently in…We’ve watched celebrity after celebrity announcing their run in with the coronavirus. Texas rapper Slim Thug was one of the first people in hip hop to announcement that he tested positive for coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

Just found out I got Corona virus

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

He checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his recovery from Covid-19. Slim Thug also discusses his newest project “Thug Life” and what his construction company is doing during this pandemic. For all that and more listen to the the full interview below:

Slim Thug Gives Health Update After Contracting Covid-19  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
Close