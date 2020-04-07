Sis, how much longer are you going to claim that you two are JUST friends?

Looks like Cedric The Entertainer got a sneak peek of Common and Tiffany Haddish enjoying each others company during this quarantine. Press play and pay attention to Ms. Girls Trip herself joking about not having any birth control on hand. Mmmhmm..we see what ya did there sis. All though technically.

Tiffany nor Common have confirmed their status, we’re just gonna go ahead and assume that Common and Tiffany are a thing.

Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together was originally published on kysdc.com

