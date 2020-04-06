Chris Brown Finally Unveils Elusive, Lookalike Father

Chris Brown was in a giving mood on Saturday (April 4) as he revealed to fans a photo of his biological father. Brown posted a childhood picture of him with his father along with the caption, “Young sniper me and my dad, my dark skin twin.”

Many of Chris’s fans applauded him for giving a rare glimpse of his father, in the past he has admitted that the divorce between his father and mother caused him to have anger issues. Since becoming a father himself, Chris has been more open and continues to heal. Chris is the father of Royalty and Aeko Brown.

How did fatherhood change you?

See story here

