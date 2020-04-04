Despite Governor Mike DeWine ordering the state of Ohio to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large “block party” like gathering took place in Over-the-Rhine behind the Shell gas station near Walnut and Liberty around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, April the 4th.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The stay at home order is in place for the entire state of Ohio until May 1st but some Cincinnati residents were on streaming live on social media saying “We don’t give a (expletive) about that this is how we celebrate our Coronoavirus.”. People in the video can be seen standing on cars, dancing, drinking and more before Cincinnati police broke up the gathering. According to WLWT, Cincinnati police said, “We are making every effort to investigate this gathering, as well as the person who created the video that blatantly disregards Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic,”
No arrest were made, but CPD is saying officers are “exploring various options” for future disciplinary action such as fines or arrest. Cincinnati City Council member posted on his Facebook page that extra security measures are being put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic including temporarily shutting down streets.
RELATED STORY: DIY :: Make Your Own Face Masks With Items You Already Have At Home!
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Idris Elba1 of 6
2. Rudy Gobert2 of 6
3. Emmanuel Mudiay3 of 6
4. Tom Hanks4 of 6
5. Rita Wilson5 of 6
6. Donovan Mitchell6 of 6
The Latest:
- Cincinnati: Church Goer Claims “The Blood of Jesus” Protects Her from Coronoavirus
- Over-the-Rhine Coronvavirus Party Video Goes Viral
- DJ Jazzy Jeff Mixing Live On Adidas Instagram
- Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama
- Lil Yatchy Talks New Video To “Oprah’s Bank Account,” Working With Drake, Ghost Writing + More
- Texas Stay at Home Order Extended Until May 2020
- Memphis NAACP Wants Expedited Inquiry Into Black Woman’s Arrest
- Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home [Video]
- New Heat for your Playlist: Rod Wave
- Drake Leaks Some New Heat Called “Toosie Slide”
Over-the-Rhine Coronvavirus Party Video Goes Viral was originally published on wiznation.com