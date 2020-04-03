Lil Yatchy Talks New Video To “Oprah’s Bank Account,” Working With Drake, Ghost Writing + More

Lil Yatchy AKA Lil Boat called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to catch up during the quarantine. With his new song out “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Drake and Da Baby out. The 9 minute video has over 12 million showing Yatchy being Oprah and has Drake and Da baby making their down cameos. Yatchy talked about the process in creating the song and why he decided to give it that title. “I couldn’t think of anything more beautiful” the rapper said.

As we found out recently Yatchy wrote majority of the City Girls hit song “Act Up” and he let the Quick Silva Show in on a little secret. He free-styled the entire song. Only one verse of the song was actually written by JT. The rest of the song was Lil Boat. Yatchy did sent the record straight that act up was the LAST song that the public would openly know that he ghost wrote.

While sitting at home during this quarantine, Yatchy has out done himself on the junk food. The Oprah’s bank account rapper says he’s eating minimally 100 pizza rolls. I think he made it clear that we’re forgetting about our summer bodies in 2020….Check out the full interview below:

