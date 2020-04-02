Today is National Burrito Day, and the crew gets into a discussion on which chains have the best burritos. But for the entire day places like Chipotle have some free burrito deals going on, so save some money and get some lunch delivered today to celebrate!

Lore’l lets you know which are the next IG lives you have to check out today & over the weekend. We’ve had guests like Flipp Dinero, Dani Leigh, and Lil Yachty pull up on our live, but it looks like the next big battle will be between T-Pain and Lil John!

We wrap up the show with Billy Sorrells catching you up on what’s happening in the world of sports and On Air Jordan with today’s Bright Side!

Finish the week strong by tuning into The Morning Hustle tomorrow at 6am ET!

SEE ALSO: Snoop Dogg Gets Dragged For Telling Singer Ari Lennox To Grow Her Own Hair

SEE ALSO: Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Become A Free Man Today Thanks To The ‘Rona

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Where Is The Best Place To Eat For #NationalBurritoDay + All The IG Lives You Need To Watch Next [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com