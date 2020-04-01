Casanova Talks CoronaVirus In NYC & Not Talking Covid-19 Seriously At First

New York rapper Casanova joined the Quick Silva Show with Dominique to tell everyone what it’s like being INSIDE during the quaratine. The rapper famously known for being outside talks about what it’s like being in “Ground zero” for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Casanova talked about the status of New York city currently and how it’s affecting him and his family.
CALLED MY POPS A 100 TIMES AND HE AINT PICK UP.I GET OVER THERE AND ASK HIM WHY HE AINT PICK UP.HE GONNA SAY CAUSE YOU SAID YOU WAS OUTSIDE AND YOU GOT CORONA 🤦🏾♂️ IM JUST HAPPY HE’S OK…THIS CORONA THING IS REALLY GETTING OUTTA HAND.BUT ONE THING ITS DOING IS BRINGING ME AND FAMILY TOGETHER AND THATS A HARD THING TO DO.
He discusses not taking covid-19 seriously at first and then realizing that the disease was more serious than he could have imagined. Listen to the full interview below:
