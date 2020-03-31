In today’s Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack talks about Rihanna’s latest interview where she admits to wanting to have children, but it was Future’s IG comment that has us talking! In other hip-hop news, DJ Jazzy Jeff suggested on social media that he feels he may have coronavirus, admitting he’s lost his sense of smell, which is one symptom of having the infection. We pray that he feels better.

Lastly, another day for Joe Exotic aka Tiger King news. Even though Cardi B was going hard on Twitter for the release of Joe from prison, she said she was just kidding. Even if she wasn’t, a GoFundMe account can’t be created for someone that was found guilty of a crime. So, it looks like Joe will have to enjoy his new found stardom behind bars for many years to come.

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: Fans Think B. Simone Manifested A Relationship With DaBaby [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Jazzy Jeff Suggests He Caught Coronavirus [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com