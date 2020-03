Even with the Coronavirus shaking down the country and keeping everyone at home we still have a responsibility to bring you the radio. Our midday radio personality Reec documented his day working from home to show you how we keep it moving on the airwaves even dealing with kids and the quarantine in the process.

How Reec Does Radio While Quarantined During Coronavirus Outbreak #stayhome was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Pharoh Martin

