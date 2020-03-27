Philadelphia Police Officer Calls A Group Of Teenagers The N Word [Video]

The Philadelphia Police Department for a second consecutive day will be looked at crazy. An incident has occurred outside a A Plus Gas Station where there was to be appeared a lot of pushing back and fourth behind a group of teens.
Police got involved to calm everything down. It continued to escalate when one of the police officers continued to aggressively charge at the teenagers call them the N word. The video appears the policer officers car number.
No reports have came out regarding the racist police officer.
#repost @nogunzone ・・・ I'll ride for my people til the wheels fall off but right is right and wrong is wrong and the only way we will maintain a level of decency is but holding each other accountable when we should. Please let these cops do their job and stay out of the way… this could've been avoided. This was an active crime scene. A man was shot. We gonna get it right though yall!!!! I love my brothers, especially the youth so please don't take my sentiments as "siding with the ops" I need the real, the logic thinkers and the civilized to back this level of thinking. Ofcourse using the term "NIGGER" towards a black man by law enforcement is never acceptable under any circumstances and I'm not excusing that filth that came from the officers mouth if infact it was even said. We know that there are scum that are employed on the Police Police Department but every action has a reaction. This was the reaction of not allowing police to do their job.
