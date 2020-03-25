The Lo Down: Disrespectful Or Nah? Blueface Cracks An Egg On His Mom’s Head + A Kardashian Spills The Tea On Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status [VIDEO]

Some people really are that bored at home right now. Blueface hopped on IG to ask his mother if he could crack two eggs over her head for $2,000. Yes you read that correctly… In the video, it shows him cracking one egg over her head, but even so, isn’t that disrespectful to do?! Lore’l thinks so.

While everyone continues to hop on live, for some reason 10-year-old Mason Kardashian, the son of Kourtney, was on IG live yesterday when he answered a question from the comment section about Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s current relationship status. It looks like he may be on punishment because if you look up his IG account, it’s not available any more.

And in more social media drama news, Michael Rapaport had to weigh in on the whole Kim Kardashian/Kanye West vs Taylor Swift controversy that has been happening all week.

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

