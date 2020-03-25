Usher Takes It Back To The Party Life With “Don’t Waste My Time” Video Feat. Ella Mai [WATCH]

Usher is back! The R&B legend is gearing up to release his next album and on Wednesday dropped a fun, party-ready video for his new “Don’t Waste My Time” single featuring Ella Mai.

With Snoop Dogg serving as the house chef and everybody getting ready for a summer/spring type vibe, Usher brings out the dance moves and loud colors for a house party that we definitely need (and miss) right now.

Check out the video for “Don’t Waste My Time” below.

Brandon Caldwell

