Last March, twin brothers from Rancho Cordova, Calif., joined the long list of Black people who have reportedly been harassed by police officers and/or nosy neighbors while minding their own business.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Carlos and Thomas Williams have filed two lawsuits against Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County and the officers involved in their 2019 arrests, alleging that they were beaten and choked before being taken to jail on false charges.

According to the lawsuits, the incident started when Carlos was showing his brother Thomas a water drain he’d just installed outside of his new home when a couple from the neighborhood walked by and suspected that they were attempting to burglarize the house and confronted the two brothers, asking them, “What the f*ck are you doing on this property?”

The Williams brothers explained that Carlos owned the house but were still being accused of criminal activity and, within minutes, the police were called and arrived at the scene with their guns drawn and ordered the brothers to “get your f**king hands up.”

Twin Brothers Beaten, Choked And Arrested In Front Of Their Home, Lawsuit Claims was originally published on blackamericaweb.com