The coronavirus has completely halted most of the American economy. With millions of folks not working, or laid off due to COVID-19, we decided to compile a list of all the companies who are hiring during the shutdown.

RELATED: How big companies are treating their employees during Coronavirus

______

Aldi

https://careers.aldi.us/

Hiring in all stores and warehouses

Amazon

https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6

Needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders

All Turf

https://www.allturflawncare.com/careers/apply-online/

Atlanta-based lawn care company is hiring lawn technicians and sales associates

Dollar General

https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977

Looking to hire a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar

https://www.dollartree.com/careers

https://www.familydollar.com/careers

Looking to hire 25,000 people nationwide

Dominos

https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/

IMMEDIATELY hiring delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers

Ingles

www.inglescareers.com

Looking to hire part-/full-time associates; both short-term & long-term ASAP.

Kroger

https://jobs.kroger.com

Looking to hire part-/full-time associates ASAP.

Publix

https://corporate.publix.com/careers

Looking to hire thousands of part-/full-time associates by end of March in stores and distribution centers.

Sprouts

sprouts.com/careers

Looking for more than 110 part-/full-time roles across stores

Walgreens

https://corporate.publix.com/careers

Looking to fill 9,500 part-/full-time roles in stores across the U.S.

Walmart

careers.walmart.com

Looking for 150,000 part-/full-time workers by end of May.

Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus Shutdown was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Hot 107.9 Staff

Also On 97.9 The Beat: