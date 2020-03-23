As the country continues to self quarantine in hopes to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, Angie wants you to realize that just because our lives are in somewhat of a standstill at the moment, it does not mean that we have to change our gifts! Take DJ D-Nice for example, who on his IG live brought 100,000 people together for his #ClubQuarantine. Even Former First Lady Michelle Obama stop by the party for a few! He used his platform and gift as a DJ to bring people all around the world together through music while we all stayed home on a Saturday night.

Angie explains why this is just one example as to not allowing this current situation slow down your creativity, or stop your gift!

Angie’s Motivation: We Don’t Have To Change Our Gifts [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com