Dallas County places limit on toilet paper purchases; beauty, barbershops & nail salons mandated to close

Dallas county continues to make strides in limiting the spread of COVID-19. New updates on the state-mandated policies have been updated.

Saturday, March 21 the local disaster declaration for Dallas County mandated the closure of more businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19 and placed a limitation on the sale of toilet paper.

Citizens are limited to 12 rolls per purchase; if the package has more than 12 rolls, one is limited to one package only.

In addition, at Midnight March 22 spa’s, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other “non-medical, personal care services that cannot be provided while also maintaining six-foot distance,” are ordered to close, according to Dallas Mayor Greg Abott.

The added restrictions are due to the latest positive test result for COVID-19. 21 confirmed cases were calculated on Saturday, bringing the county total to 95.

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Check out @97.9thebeat on Instagram and listen to 97.9 THE BEAT live for updates HERE

Also On 97.9 The Beat: