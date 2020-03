Couch Time With Big Ray speaks with music artist and actor Adrian Marcel. The Oakland crooner talked about how he got into character to take on his role in the Bobby Debarge Story. He also talks about a time when he got condoms thrown on the stage during one of his shows.

