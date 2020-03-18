Machine Gun Kelly ft. Young Thug “Bullets With Names,” Grafh ft. Benny The Butcher “Blow” & More | Daily Visuals 3.17.20

Though Machine Gun Kelly’s been experimenting with the pop-punk sound of the music game, that isn’t keeping him from delving back into the rap genre where he started his career.

Linking up with the ATLien known as Young Thug, MGK and Thugger get poured up and turned up from the studio to the arcade as they enjoy the fruits of their labor in their clip to “Bullets With Names.”

Elsewhere Benny The Butcher prepares to perform surgery with a chainsaw while Grafh styles inside an impressively stacked garage for their visuals to “Blow.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, Sauce Walka featuring Sancho Saucy, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. YOUNG THUG – “BULLETS WITH NAMES”

GRAFH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BLOW”

ACE HOOD – “CONFIDENT”

SAUCE WALKA FT. SANCHO SAUCY – “CASH ON ME”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “STREET LOVE”

MULATTO – “RICH SEX”

LIL REESE – “KILL DON’T HURT”

KAMAIYAH – “WHATEVER WHENEVER”

