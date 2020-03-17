Brady Out: Tom Terrific Announces He Will Not Be Returning To The New England Patriots

We all knew it was coming eventually but the news still hit like a surprise punch in the gut.

The day New England Patriots’ fans all have been dreading has finally arrived, Tom Brady will not be under center when the NFL season kicks off. The GOAT announced on both Twitter and Instagram that he will not be resigning with the team he led to a record nine Super Bowls winning six of them.

In his first statement with the caption, “FOREVER A PATRIOT,” he thanked the organization, coaching staff and teammates stating:

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization … I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports, and I know it will continue to do just that,” he added. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.”

He followed that up with a second statement thanking the fans with the caption, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

“MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life, and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

“The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it,” Brady said. “I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold-out stadiums are mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

It’s unclear where the 42-year-old quarterback will land, but we do know for sure the San Francisco 49ers will not be one of his suitors. One thing is for sure he will be a free agent when free agency begins on Wednesday (Mar.18). His final pass in a Patriots uniform was a pick-six by a former teammate, Logan Ryan of the Tenessee Titans. But he still leaves with all of these accolades:

Three NFL Most Valuable Player awards (2007, 2010, 2017), which ties him with Jim Brown, Brett Favre, and Johnny Unitas for second-most all-time behind Peyton Manning.

Fifteen Super Bowl records.

Four Super Bowl MVP awards.

A record 13 conference title-game appearances.

A record nine conference championships.

A total of 17 division championships, an NFL record.

Led the Patriots to at least 12 regular-season wins 13 times, the most all-time.

The first 42-year-old quarterback in football history to start every game in a regular season.

We are intrigued to see where lands because he can still change the dynamic of any team.

