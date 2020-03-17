We are still in the infancy stage of this shutdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Anxiety and, in some cases, depression could already be setting in. TMZ caught up with Dr. Oz, and he shared some ideas to help during these trying times.

Binging on Netflix and playing video games might not be enough for everyone, especially for those who thrive on social contact during this time of self-isolation. The good doc suggests you partake in more productive measures like “reading or picking up a new language.” BUT If you happened to be hunkered down in the crib with a companion, Dr.Oz suggests that you and bae partake in a good dose of bedroom activity.

Per TMZ:

The good doc says there’s only so much TV binge-watching you should do — he suggests doing something productive instead, like reading or picking up a new language. However, in two-person households — he says nothing cuts the tension like a little sexual healing.

Even better, medically speaking … Oz says bang it out early and often to keep things civil.So basically go-ahead and let loose, this is an excellent time to revigorate that sex life. You can even now incorporate some new ideas since you will have so much time on your hands now. Now, if you’re not fortunate to have a self-distancing buddy, nothing wrong with some self-love either. If you need some help in choosing some material to help rub one out every now and then, our good friends at Bossip took of the liberty of suggesting these boom boom flick actresses to help assist you. It’s a safe bet to assume there will be a serious baby boom due to the coronavirus lockdown. So have fun, and most importantly, stay safe and remember to WASH YOUR HANDS. Photo: blackCAT / Getty

Lockdown & Chill: Dr. Oz Recommends Smash Sessions To Help Alleviate Tension was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

