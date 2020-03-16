Apple Announces New $149 Powerbeats Pro Earbuds

Apple’s follow-up to the Powerbeats 3, has officially announced the much cheaper Powerbeats earbuds.

After being leaked, Apple Beats brand has finally pulled the lid off its new Powerbeats earbuds. As with previous models, the new Powerbeats feature a neckband, and the cable now runs behind the ear.

But that is where the similarities end. These new Powerbeats’ feature a bevy of new upgrades such as improved 15-hour battery life, which is an improvement from the $199 Powerbeats 3’s 12 hours. Like the recently released Powerbeats Pro (check our review), the Powerbeats are now rated IPX4, meaning they are sweat and water-resistant. They also have Apple ‘s H1 chip underneath the hood that will allow quick pairing with your Apple devices and allow you to use “Hey Siri” voice controls.

Now how do they sound? Apple Beats claims the new Powerbeats sound the same as the Powerbeats Pro earbuds. The power button is located on the left earbud, while the volume rocker and multi-functional “b” that allows you to control music lives on the right earbud. They can be charged using a USB-A to Lightning cable that comes in the box along with a soft carrying pouch.

When they arrive on March 18, they will come in three color options, white, black, and red. The Powerbeats will only cost $149 and can be bought at Apple, Best Buy, and other retailers that sell Beats products. While you’re here, you can also check out our review of Apple’s Beats Solo Pro over-ear headphones.

Photo: Beats / Powerbeats

Bernard Beanz Smalls

