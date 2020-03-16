SHUTDOWN: Dallas County Orders Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to Coronavirus

Dallas Mayor Eric Johson announced Monday afternoon all bars, lounges, restaurants will be mandated to shutdown by midnite. The Dallas Independent School District has announced closing indefinitely as well.

This mandate will take place for seven days and the Dallas City Council will revisit to determine whether the regulation will be extended.

Johnson made the announcement in a press conference after five new “presumptive positive” cases were reported of COVID-19, one of which was due to a “community spread” bringing the total 19. Four of the cases are linked to “domestic out-of-state travel” according to health officials.

Dallas County Restrictions Include:

Limitation of gatherings of fewer than 50 people, beginning at midnight.

Restaurants will now be to-go only.

Teachers are teaching from a distance and coming up with ways to provide meals to children across DFW.

A 77-year-old man who was previously diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Dallas County has already been released from the hospital. He was the first recovery reported in Dallas-Fort Worth.

