Mark Cuban Says This Is Not A Time To Fake It Until You Make It With Coronavirus.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts to coronavirus in a press conference Wednesday Evening.

The basketball franchise owner says Dallas are champions as far as he is concerned. He made the decision to cease the season after the news broke of NBA players contracting the virus without hesitation.

He was completely stunned by the news and took immediate measures to make sure the Dallas Mavericks took precautions.

Cuban was ahead of the game and had already begun to think about canceling the rest of the mavericks season. Shortly after the big news of two NBA players conceiving the virus was announced. Currently, the whole city of Dallas is under a state of emergency until the end of March.

