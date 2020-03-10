CLOSE
Eminem ft Juice WRLD “Godzilla,” Lil Wayne “Mama Mia” & More | Daily Visuals 3.9.20

Eminem relapses and Lil Wayne has a squad that's thick as thieves. Today's Daily Visuals.

Lil Wayne x Bumbu

Source: Sovereign Brands / Sovereign Brands

Eminem had heads on social media trying their best to spit their rapid fire flow with his Godzilla challenge and though we don’t have a clear winner, there were a few impressive participants who showed and proved they were able to hold their own with Slim Shady.

Now Em is coming through with the visuals for the actual cut that started it all in the Juice WRLD assisted “Godzilla” where Em indulges in all the liquor he could get his hands on before calling up earl. R.I.P. Juice WRLD.

And for his latest visuals to “Mama Mia,” Lil Wayne recruits a team of talented young women who constantly change up their attire to match what Weezy’s rapping about on the track. Any woman wearing a Wu-Tang hoodie is wifey material. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Sean Price and Lil Fame, Lion Babe, and more.

EMINEM FT. JUICE WRLD – “GODZILLA”

LIL WAYNE – “MAMA MIA”

SEAN PRICE & LIL FAME – “WAIT FOR IT”

LION BABE – “DIFFERENT PLANET”

NHALE – “DON’T KNOW WHY”

DIRTY TAY FT. NOODAH05 & YUNG MAL – “DUMB”

DBD WAYNE A.K.A. WIDE NECK – “FIRST DAY OUT”

JOHNNY CINCO – “MAKE IT LOOK EASY”

3OH BLACK – “AVIREX”

Eminem ft Juice WRLD “Godzilla,” Lil Wayne “Mama Mia” & More | Daily Visuals 3.9.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

