City Girl Yung Miami Just Went Country

Check out 1/2 of the City Girls duo gives her one on one experience with a horse. How did it go ? Anxiety kicks in for offense or defense ? Kareesha aka “Yung Miami” opens up about stage prep before hitting the stage. Upgrading liquor and more can be found above. Whats her new drink of choice? Seafood or nah, press play for a up close and personal inside scoop of the “PerioTd” originator.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)