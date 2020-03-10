CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

City Girl Yung Miami Just Went Country

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Check out 1/2 of the City Girls duo gives her one on one experience with a horse. How did it go ? Anxiety kicks in for offense or defense ? Kareesha aka “Yung Miami” opens up about stage prep before hitting the stage. Upgrading liquor and more can be found above. Whats her new drink of choice? Seafood or nah, press play for a up close and personal inside scoop of the “PerioTd” originator.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

37 Female Rappers Who Made It In The Industry (PHOTOS)
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party
37 photos

305 , city girls , Horse Back riding , The Pskillz Play Back , yung miami

Videos
Latest
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 19 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 4 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
03.06.20
2 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]
 5 days ago
03.09.20
13 items
After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal…
 6 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 6 days ago
03.05.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close