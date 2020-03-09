CLOSE
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Coordinate For Daughter Zaya’s First Red Carpet Appearance

“It was really important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be celebrating black excellence in her community.”-Gabrielle Union-Wade

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are showing exactly what it takes to be truly supportive parents, so when the two decided to dress up and coordinate to reintroduce their daughter Zaya to the world—we we’re all for it.

On Sunday (Mar 8) Dwyane Wade shared a few photos of his daughter Zaya, dressed for her first-ever red carpet appearance at the 6th Annual Truth Awards, hosted by Better Brothers L.A., an organization dedicated to helping and creating safe spaces for black LGBTQ people.

The couple turned heads while attending the 2020 Truth Awards with Wade’s 12-year-old daughter Zaya for the teenager’s first red carpet appearance since she came out as transgender in February. The trio donned coordinating outfits designed by suiting company Rich Fresh that was inspired by the GenderQueer Flag—an idea by none other than Zaya herself.

Donning a bright green tuxedo jacket with black pants, a pink sash and black boots Zaya posed for photos beside her dad and Union, both of whom accessorized with matching natural sapphire necklaces, with Zaya and Union finishing their looks with matching Ofira Jewels diamond band rings.

During the ceremony, both Union and Wade made speeches, thanking their friends, stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair for supporting Zaya.

“It was really important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be celebrating black excellence in her community, real allies show up,” Union said, which garnered huge applause from the audience.

After the event, Dwyane Wade took to his Instagram to share a heart felt post, letting his daughter know just how proud of her he was.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!” Dwyane wrote. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards

Gabrielle Union posted a message of her own for those attacking their family for being inclusive and supporting Zaya, letting them know that the love they share isn’t going anywhere.

“We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always. ❤❤❤

Created in 2010 by Marilyn Roxie, the genderqueer flag includes the color lavender to represent androgynes and androgyny, white to symbolize agender identity, and green, the inverse of lavender, as a nod to those who fall outside the gender binary.

 

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Coordinate For Daughter Zaya’s First Red Carpet Appearance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

